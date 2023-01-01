Available Tuesday November, 24 2020

ABOUT THE FILM

This is the true story of the 'American dream,' where a man comes from a poor and under-educated family and reaches the highest levels of corporate, social and political America. Herman's parents, Luther and Lenora Cain, made a living the only way black people could in the ’40s and ’50s. Luther held down three jobs, including being a chauffeur; Lenora cleaned houses. They had two big dreams: to buy a house and to see their sons graduate from college. With dedication and hard work, they made both these dreams come true. His story resonates because he describes the American reality, and his down-to-earth personal tale of hope and hard work is both unforgettable and inspirational.